Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Humane waives set adoption fees in a special walk-in event on Sunday

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara Humane is hosting a special walk-in dog adoption this Sunday where those looking to adopt can set their own fee for all dogs six months old and older from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The special event aims to increase pet adoptions ahead of the holiday season.

Chief Operating Officer Dori Villalon explains further on the choice to waive set adoption fees.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these special walk-in dog adoption days and give people a
chance to see all the wonderful dogs we currently have available. All animals that are available for adoption are already spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and are ready to go home with loving families.”

If unable to attend on Sunday, Santa Barbara Humane is hosting the same event at their Santa Maria location on Dec. 18.

Drew Ascione

