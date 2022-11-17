29-year-old identified in fatal car vs pedestrian accident

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 29-year-old who died in a Nov. 11 pedestrian traffic incident has been identified as Michael Saffold from Goleta, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene after being struck by an Uber car on Highway 101 near Fairview, according to responding Santa Barbara County fire and medical personnel.

Highway 101 remained closed for the next two hours following the incident.