Santa Barbara County District Attorney concludes officer use of force was justified in February shooting

Santa Barbara County District Attorney

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County District Attorney has concluded the use of force by a sheriff deputy in a Feb. 23 non-fatal shooting in the Vandenberg Village lawful and justified.

The District Attorney's office conducted an investigation into the incident where two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies discharged their weapons hitting a male suspect in the upper torso when responding to a CHP call of a hit-and-run driver.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The incident caused residents and students at Maple High School in the 600 block of Mercury Drive to shelter in place.

