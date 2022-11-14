Holiday travel cost differ from last year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People traveling by plane, train or automobile will notice difference prices this year.

The Associated Press said the cost of flying is up due to fewer flights.

Even thought passengers numbers are nearing those before the COVID pandemic there are not as many flights to choose from.

And passengers have already voiced their concerns about small seats squeezing people into planes.

Trains have some vacation packages and deals for people booking in advance.

Amtrak also has a flash sale to encourage people to make their travel plans before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Rates for rental cars are not as expensive as least year depending on the popularity of the city travelers are going to visit.

And filling your tank won't hurt as much as last Thanksgiving.

Triple-A said the price dropped 3 cents this month to $3.77 a gallon.

At least a dozen states have stations selling gas below three dollars a gallon.

But overall gas prices are still up 36 cents over last year.

AAA has new information coming out tomorrow.

Your NewsChannel will have more new your can use on holiday travel tonight on the news.