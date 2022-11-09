Salud Carbajal projected winner in 24th Congressional race

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Calif. - Incumbent candidate, Salud Carbajal, is the projected winner over pediatric doctor and challenger, Brad Allen, in the 24th Congressional race.

As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Carbajal had garnered 63% of the votes with 61,665.

Allen trailed behind with nearly 36,000 votes or 37%.

The race was closely watched on the Central Coast and across the country.

He is a former Santa Barbara County Supervisor for the First District.

A victory will give Carbajal a new two-year term.

He campaigned saying he is already in office dealing with today's issues first hand in Congress.

Allen said as a doctor and a small business owner he can solve the problems facing America without being a career politician, which is how he described Carbajal.

In a recent News Channel 3-12 debate, the candidates talked about a variety of issues ranging from nuclear power to gun safety and student debt relief.

On election night Carbajal and his supporters were at the Timbers restaurant in Goleta.