Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 10:19 am
Published 10:28 am

Salud Carbajal projected winner in 24th Congressional race

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Calif. - Incumbent candidate, Salud Carbajal, is the projected winner over pediatric doctor and challenger, Brad Allen, in the 24th Congressional race.

As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Carbajal had garnered 63% of the votes with 61,665.

Allen trailed behind with nearly 36,000 votes or 37%.

The race was closely watched on the Central Coast and across the country.

He is a former Santa Barbara County Supervisor for the First District.

A victory will give Carbajal a new two-year term.

He campaigned saying he is already in office dealing with today's issues first hand in Congress.

Allen said as a doctor and a small business owner he can solve the problems facing America without being a career politician, which is how he described Carbajal.

In a recent News Channel 3-12 debate, the candidates talked about a variety of issues ranging from nuclear power to gun safety and student debt relief.

On election night Carbajal and his supporters were at the Timbers restaurant in Goleta.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content