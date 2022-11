Santa Barbara County Fire recommends slowing down and increasing following distance between cars on the road.

One accident left a male driver with moderate injury after their car overturned south of highway 1.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds drivers to exercise caution after multiple car accidents in Gaviota Monday morning as light rain begins to fall.

