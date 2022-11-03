Pavement rehabilitation project in Goleta neighborhoods to begin Monday

GOLETA, Calif. – Pavement rehabilitation work in several Goleta neighborhoods is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 7, as part of the city's 2022-23 Pavement Rehabilitation Project.

The work is scheduled to begin on roads in the Cannon Green and Covington neighborhoods, and Armstrong Road and Cathedral Oaks Road from Evergreen Drive to Alameda Avenue.

The work will begin with concrete work consisting of the reconstruction of cross gutters and spandrels, adjacent curb ramps to meet American Disability Act standards, and other concrete repairs.

After this portion of construction, crews will complete asphalt roadway work, then striping and signage, according to city officials.

“While we are pleased to have more work being done to improve our city streets, we are well aware that there is so much more that needs to be done. The city has a backlog of deferred roadway pavement maintenance," said Goleta Public Works Director Charlie Eveling.

"It has been many years since the city has been able to fully fund its pavement program. With the backlog as well as the recent significant increase in the cost of construction, it gets harder and harder to maintain the city’s pavement condition goals.”

For more information, click here.