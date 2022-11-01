Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 11:52 am
Published 11:14 am

Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a car rollover at Calle Real and El Sueno Road off Highway 101 north leaving at least two female occupants with major injury at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol reported a silver Honda flipped over on its roof leaving those inside with severe injury needing extraction from SBC Fire and closing the intersection.

Specific details of the incident including cause, severity in injury, and identity of victims have yet to be released.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL
car rollover
goleta
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content