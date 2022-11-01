Two severely injured in car rollover off Highway 101 north at El Sueno Road Tuesday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department was on scene of a car rollover at Calle Real and El Sueno Road off Highway 101 north leaving at least two female occupants with major injury at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol reported a silver Honda flipped over on its roof leaving those inside with severe injury needing extraction from SBC Fire and closing the intersection.

Specific details of the incident including cause, severity in injury, and identity of victims have yet to be released.