Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 4:46 pm

How to keep pets safe and stress-free during Halloween

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The spookiest holiday of the year is days away, but for many pet owners it can be a tough and stressful time.

To ensure a stress-free day, Santa Barbara Humane has offered tips to help pet-owners and their furry friend.

These tips include: keeping candy stashed away, keeping decorations away from reach, ensuring your pet is comfortable in a costume, creating a safe space while trick-or-treaters knock on your door and placing a tracking device on your pet in case they run out.

"While this holiday is typically filled with treats for humans, it can be tricky for our pets," said Marrissa Miller of Santa Barbara Humane.

To be up to date with your pets collar ID tag or a microchip visit 24PetWatch.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Local News
Santa Barbara
santa barbara humane

Bryan Hernandez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content