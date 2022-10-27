How to keep pets safe and stress-free during Halloween

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The spookiest holiday of the year is days away, but for many pet owners it can be a tough and stressful time.

To ensure a stress-free day, Santa Barbara Humane has offered tips to help pet-owners and their furry friend.

These tips include: keeping candy stashed away, keeping decorations away from reach, ensuring your pet is comfortable in a costume, creating a safe space while trick-or-treaters knock on your door and placing a tracking device on your pet in case they run out.

"While this holiday is typically filled with treats for humans, it can be tricky for our pets," said Marrissa Miller of Santa Barbara Humane.

To be up to date with your pets collar ID tag or a microchip visit 24PetWatch.