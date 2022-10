SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-The holidays seem just around the corner when people start preparing for the Santa Barbara Unity telethon.

Crews recorded some live music for the telethon at Cold Spring Tavern on Sunday.

John Palminteri described it as Christmas in October.

The musicians joked about pretending to be cold and welcomed donations for Unity.

Mark your calendars the annual telethon is Friday, Dec. 9 on NewsChannel 3 from 5-8 p.m.