Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 10:03 am

One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department received the initial call of the fall victim at 11:21 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters had to wade through water to locate, stabilize, and transport the man to street level to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
fall victim
isla vista
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara county fire department

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content