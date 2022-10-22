One taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after falling 50 feet from a cliff in Isla Vista Friday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A man in his twenties sustained major injury after falling 50 feet from a cliff to land on the beach below near 6741 Del Playa Dr. in Isla Vista Friday night.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department received the initial call of the fall victim at 11:21 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival to the scene, firefighters had to wade through water to locate, stabilize, and transport the man to street level to be transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.