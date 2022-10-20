Old Spanish Days announces 2023 leadership team ahead of 99th Fiesta celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Organizers of Old Spanish Days announced the leadership team for the 99th Fiesta celebration, with David Bolton serving as 2023 El Presidente.

“The Fiesta leadership team does so much behind the scenes each year to ensure a fun, safe, and successful Fiesta,” Bolton said.

“Once again we’ve been able to assemble a strong team of dedicated professionals and outstanding members of our community who will guide operations and set the creative tone for Fiesta 2023.”

The Presidente presides over the board and serves as the general manager of the organization, according to officials.

“Personally, serving as El Presidente is an honor,” Bolton said. “So many before us have done so much to keep alive our heritage, history and culture. Our community is truly special and so is our Fiesta

Brian Schwabecher will serve as El Primer Vice Presidente, Fritz Olenberger will be El Segundo Vice Presidente, Stephanie Petlow will be Secretaria, and Colin Hayward will be El Tesorero.

The division chiefs include Janice Howell, Division Chief of Celebrations, Patricia Oreña, Division Chief of Dance and Entertainment, Angelique Davis, Division Chief of External Relations, Andrea Caplan, Division Chief of Marketplaces, and Tony Miller, Division Chief of Pageantry.

Fiesta 2023 will take place in Santa Barbara from Aug. 2 through Aug, 6.