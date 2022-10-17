Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:11 pm

Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday.

Thousand Oaks Police Department were able to pinpoint the origin of the calls to the Santa Barbara area. Santa Barbara Sheriffs assisted the Thousand Oaks Police Department in the location and arrest of the suspect accused of leaving the death threats.

The man was arrested, transported to Ventura County, and booked for criminal threats. They currently remain in the Ventura County Main Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
goleta
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Sheriff

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content