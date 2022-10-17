Santa Barbara Sheriffs assist in Goleta arrest of suspect accused of making criminal threats

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A man was arrested in the Goleta area for leaving criminal threats on the voicemail of the Canejo Valley Unified School District superintendent Monday.

Thousand Oaks Police Department were able to pinpoint the origin of the calls to the Santa Barbara area. Santa Barbara Sheriffs assisted the Thousand Oaks Police Department in the location and arrest of the suspect accused of leaving the death threats.

The man was arrested, transported to Ventura County, and booked for criminal threats. They currently remain in the Ventura County Main Jail.