Homekey Goleta addresses homelessness

GOLETA, Calif. – One project in Goleta is working to address homelessness.

It’s called Homekey Goleta, and the program takes state funding and enables local jurisdictions to be able to purchase properties that can be used to provide housing with supportive services for people who need that extra little bit of help to get them off the streets or to keep them from living on the streets, to begin with.

Essentially, it is permanent supportive housing funded by the state of California.