Denise Hippach makes history as first African American woman to be appointed to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Governor Gavin Newsom has appointed Denise Hippach to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court making her the first African American woman to serve on the bench.

Hippach has served the Santa Barbara community as Senior Deputy County Counsel at the Santa Barbara County Counsel's office since 2018.

She returned to California in 2018 after serving as Deputy Attorney General at Idaho Attorney General's Office.

Prior to her current role and serving out-of-state, Hippach served Los Angeles county in various positions as Deputy County Counsel for the Los Angeles County Counsel's Office and a staff attorney for Los Angeles Dependency Lawyers.

The Grover Beach local Hippach fills Judge James E. Herman seat after their retirement.

Denise Hippach will begin her historic term on the superior court immediately.