4th Annual Artists Table at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History begins Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is offering a weeklong local art show with normal museum admission starting Oct. 1 to highlight 15 local artists.

The 4th Annual Artist Table Art Show is a community collaboration featuring 15 local artists work curated by a local gallery owner.

Artwork will range from landscapes, still life, figurative, and plein-air paintings with half of profits going to the Museum's education programs.

The show will run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 9 for all to checkout along with the normal museum exhibits.