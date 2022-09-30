Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Sheriffs' office plans to re-open visits to the Santa Barbara Main Jail, following the COVID-19 pandemic closure.

The Sheriff’s Office said they've decided to lift the visiting suspension on a limited basis because conditions have improved throughout the County.

Due to COVID-19, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office suspended in-person visits in June 2022.

In-person visits commence Sunday, Oct. 2, meanwhile, visitors will be required to ensure they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms as listed outside the Main Jail Lobby, wear a mask when visiting those people housed in the Inmate Reception Center (IRC), follow social distancing markers in the seating areas, and respect the social distance of other visitors.

The sheriff's office also said all visits last no longer than 45 minutes.

According to the Santa Barbara Main Jail, all efforts have been made to maximize visiting opportunities while also maintaining safety for visitors and inmates.