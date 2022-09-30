Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara City Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man in his thirties who was trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday.

The man got struck in the storm drain after a car had parked over the top, blocking the exit for the man.

Fire crews had to remove the car to gain entry and rescue the trapped man.

Those on scene witnessed rescuers towing the car away to reveal the man inside.

It is unknown why, how, or what exactly the man was doing inside the storm drain, but upon rescue he was taken to the hospital for treatment.