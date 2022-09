SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Love of Literacy Luncheon will be held Thursday afternoon in Goodrich Grove at Elings Park.

The luncheon will raise funds that support the development of staff, which will in turn increase literacy rates for Santa Barbara Unified students.

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation and the Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado are a couple of the many people who will be in attendance.