Free hazardous waste collection days in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department plans to collect hazardous items free of charge for local residents.

Residents can drop off common household items, including automotive fluids, cleaners, paint,
pesticides, and batteries, as well as unwanted electronics like computers and TVs.

Residents can also bring unwanted household medications, needles, and syringes. Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers. Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted.

Collection days are set to happen in early October – on Saturday, Oct. 8 in New
Cuyama and Sunday, Oct. 9 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for residents in the unincorporated area and the city of Solvang.

For more details, visit this website.

