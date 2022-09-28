Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to host emergency disaster training in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Community Emergency Response Team Program called CERT is getting ready for a training session this weekend.

Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, employees are planning to join in on the training.

There will also be volunteers and partner agencies in attendance.

Organizers say this is a chance to educate people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area.

It also trains them in basic disaster response skills including fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations.

The training session starts on Friday and will continue through the weekend at the foodbank's new Sharehouse location in Goleta.