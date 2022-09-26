United Way sets record with $347,000 raised at 25th annual Red Feather Ball fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – United Way of Santa Barbara announced it set a new record with $370,000 raised at the 25th annual Red Feather Ball fundraiser held on Friday.

Organizers said that 100% of the proceeds will directly support programs within United Way’s Academic Achievement initiative, including the United Learning Center tutoring program, the Early Learning Success Institutes, and the national award-winning Fun in the Sun summer learning program.

The event, held at the Montecito Country Club, hosted a sold-out crowd for a Voyage to Marrakesh.

"As we celebrate this special Red Feather anniversary, I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on the last 25 years of our organization," said Steve Ortiz, President & CEO of the organization. "I see a lot of growth, both in the increased need experienced by our community and in United Way’s capacity to address it."

"We’ve made a lot of progress, but not one step of this journey would have been possible without the support of those I see here tonight," said Ortiz. "We are so lucky to have such a strong network."