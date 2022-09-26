Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness commemorates national recovery month

Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – September is the time Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness commemorates national recovery month every year to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders.

Organizers also aim to celebrate people who are in recovery. This year’s theme is “recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community”.

The goal is to celebrate everyone who makes recovery possible and spreads the message that others can do it too.

The department is celebrating the month with different events throughout the community and a full list of these events can be found here.

