TRAP @ 25 raises awareness about The Rhythmic Arts Project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-After a near-fatal body surfing accident in Carpinteria music helped bring drummer Eddie Tuduri recover.

Ever since then Tuderi's life has been all about giving back through The Rhythmic Arts Project also known as TRAP.

TRAP is also a nickname for a drum kit.

Teduri said "Trap @ 25" would be the nonprofits final big fundraiser, but he is known for saying that.

Tuduri recently survived cancer and appreciated the turnout.

"I was so beside myself, it was a big love-fest."

KTYD-FM's Lin Aubuchon served as emcee.

An auction brought in $5,000 in matching funds thanks to an anonymous donor.

A who's who of professional musicians played with Tuduri's band Pockets at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

TRAP volunteer and keyboard player Jimmy Calire said, "They are such good players it is like grabbing onto a fast moving train."

TRAP volunteer and singer Leslie Lembo said, "I come out for TRAP, well first of all I love Eddie Tuduri because I love what he does and I love that he has kind of made medicine out of his challenges and helped so many people, that is one reason and the other reason is I am a complete believer that music totally requires the brain and particularly rhythm."

For a quarter of a century TRAP has helped people with intellectual differences learn life skills.

Tuduri said, "It is an education curriculum that has been peer studied and has been published in the journals of special ed."

TRAP's first student and performer Dion and has mom Debbie Cornejo never miss a show.

"When we come Dion always tells me 'road trip.'

She said he gets to see his friends.

TRAP methods are taught locally and globally thanks to fundraisers.

Children from the Music Academy's group Sing! helped open the show.

To learn more check out https://traplearning.org