Santa Barbara County Fire to increase staffing in Isla Vista for first weekend back at school

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be increasing its staffing in Isla Vista on Friday and Saturday as UC Santa Barbara students enjoy their first weekend back at school.

The department will have extra firefighter paramedics on hand in the UCSB and Isla Vista area on both Friday and Saturday, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Crews will provide advanced life support evening services for the concert on campus, the IV Safety Station, and for any increased incident commands.

