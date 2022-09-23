Suspect wanted for assault with deadly weapon in Goleta in custody

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Deputies have detained a suspect with wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon in the Calle Real Marketplace on Friday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place just around 9:15 a.m. on Friday when deputies received reports of an assault with a knife near the Staples store next door to the Home Depot, a sheriff's representative told a News Channel 3-12 crew at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office reported that the suspect, described as a male suspect with a long beard and backpack, was in custody around 10:40 a.m.

The Home Depot store was evacuated while officers searched for the suspect inside and in the surrounding area.

Officers located the suspect behind Target across the street and took him into custody just before 10 a.m.

