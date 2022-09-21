Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Launched 1st Voter Registration Drive

Maria Long

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics held its first annual Voter Registration Drive to celebrate National Voter Registration Day, Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

This was in partnership with Vot-ER and the National Association of Health Centers.

Through this voter drive health care professionals were able to promote civic engagement in healthcare spaces to get a more inclusive democracy.

“When people feel part of a community, you have better health outcomes,” said Maria Long, Spokesperson for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Long added that signing up to vote does not have to feel like such a barrier. It’s as easy as scanning a QR code on a phone.

She is happy that now people can feel that they have a voice in policy making.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

