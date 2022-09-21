Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 3:31 pm
Published 3:26 pm

Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A car crashed into a tree along Highway 192 and ended up 10 feet off the side of the highway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The car accident was reported just after 3 p.m. along Highway 192 at Toro Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol incident response pages.

The car crashed into a tree and ended up 10 feet over the side of the road. The driver reported minor injuries, according to the fire department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content