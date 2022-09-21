Car reportedly crashes 10 feet over the side of embankment along Highway 192 in Toro Canyon

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A car crashed into a tree along Highway 192 and ended up 10 feet off the side of the highway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The car accident was reported just after 3 p.m. along Highway 192 at Toro Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol incident response pages.

The car crashed into a tree and ended up 10 feet over the side of the road. The driver reported minor injuries, according to the fire department.