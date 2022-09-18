Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 5:52 pm
Published 6:12 pm

The Danish Days Festival made its return after a two year absence

Tony Almanza / KEYT

SOLVANG, Calif.- After a two year hiatus the Danish Days Festival wrapped up its three-day event.

The festival included authentic food, live music, a lego competition, live performances and more.

Danish Days means a lot to the people of Solvang.

“A lot of our great grand parents you know immigrated from Denmark to solving. So it's a nice time for them to celebrate our Danish heritage and kind of like relive those glory days," said 2021 Danish Maid Kayla Bandel.

It's not only the people of Solvang that take part, tourists enjoy the festival as well.

“Lots of people come back every year for just kind of a reunion. They, if they moved away, they come back and so we had people out in the street just hugging each other and laughing. Music more people dancing. It was wonderful.”music people dancing," said Linda Petersen Marzullo.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Tony Almanza

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content