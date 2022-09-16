Coastal Cleanup Day set for Saturday with hundreds of volunteers



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Coastal Cleanup Day for 2022 will take place Saturday when volunteers fan out on beach areas and creeks to pick up trash and other discarded items.

Explore Ecology said that Coastal Cleanup Day, a day to give back to the ocean, beaches, and creeks, is the largest volunteer effort in California.

Volunteers of all ages can participate at any of the 2022 cleanup sites. Pre-registration is not required, but is encouraged.

Each site will have a captain on hand to provide necessary instructions and supplies. You can bring your own gloves, buckets, and other reusable cleanup supplies to lessen the plastic footprint of this event.

Coastal Cleanup Day is a joint effort by Explore Ecology and our partner the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management, with support from Project Clean Water and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Solvang.

The California Coastal Commission organizes the statewide event and the international event is organized by the Ocean Conservancy.

For more information go to: Explore Ecology