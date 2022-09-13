Skip to Content
Solvang man dead after crashing into fence, overturning vehicle in Solvang

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

SOLVANG, Calif. – A 19-year-old Solvang man died late Monday night after crashing his car into a fence and tree, causing the vehicle to overturn, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Roberto Garcia Jr. was driving northbound on Ballard Canyon Road at about 10:15 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve into the roadway, allowing his car to exist east of the roadway edge of the road, according to the CHP.

The car crashed into a fence and tree, and then overturned onto its roof, the CHP said. Garcia Jr. and the three other passengers in the car were trapped inside and had to be extricated.

Garcia Jr. was transported to the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The three other passengers sustained major to moderate injuries, the CHP said.

Alcohol and drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

