Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 5:22 pm

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office hosts community blood drive amid blood shortage

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office hosted a community blood drive on Tuesday afternoon as local blood banks struggle to keep up the supply.

"I think it's important to donate blood ... because it saves lives," Lt. Juan Camarena told News Channel 3-12.

"You know, there are a lot of accidents and there are people that are in need of blood, especially when they experience a traumatic event where, you know, they're there in need of blood to survive."

Anyone over the age of 16 was able to donate blood at Tuesday's event.

Those who missed Tuesday's event can still donate blood by scheduling an appointment online.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue

