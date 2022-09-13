Goleta Valley Library looking for SB Creek Week art contest submissions

GOLETA, Calif. – The Goleta Valley Library is looking for creative residents to show off their skills by participating in its Art Contest celebrating SB Creek Week, which runs from Sept. 17 through Sept. 24.

Community members are asked to submit original artwork inspired by creeks, watersheds, and the ocean in the Goleta area.

"It’s a great way to recognize this annual celebration of our creeks, watersheds, and the ocean, with many organizations hosting events to help build awareness and stewardship of the natural treasures of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Carpinteria," city officials said.

Artwork can be submitted at the Goleta Valley Library anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday up until the deadline of Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Details for the submissions are provided below.

Age categories include Adults (18+), Teens (7th-12th grade), and Children (6th grade and below).

All artwork that represents the theme will be accepted.

Participants may only submit one piece of art.

Art must be original, completed solely by the participant.

All mediums allowed (photography, painting, drawing, collage, etc.).

Art must be no larger than 11” x 14” (including a frame if framed).

Artwork is not required to be framed but must be ready to hang on the wall.

Artwork must have participant’s name and age category on the back.

All artwork must be picked up at the library between Oct. 4 through Oct. 8 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For questions about the contest, email SNigh@CityofGoleta.org.

The 2022 Creek Week celebration begins with Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 17. Click here for more information on how to participate.

The city is also launching an app that supports self-guided tours highlighting natural resources, wildlife, plants, and cultural history in the community. To download the app, click here.