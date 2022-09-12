Suspects wanted for Santa Barbara armed home invasion still outstanding, no threat to public

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police officers are looking for multiple suspects wanted for entering a victim's Santa Barbara home armed with guns on Sunday afternoon, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Multiple armed suspects entered a home on the mid-1800 block of Bath Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

People were inside the home at the time of the invasion, but there were no reported injuries, Ragsdale said.

The suspects remained outstanding on Monday morning, but Ragsdale said that officers believe it was an isolated incident and that there is no general threat to the public.