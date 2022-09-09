Single-car crash on Castillo St. seriously injures backseat passenger, driver arrested for felony DUI

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 25-year-old Santa Barbara man around 1:30 a.m. on Friday for felony DUI after crashing into a wall on Castillo St., resulting in serious injuries for the backseat passenger.

The investigation shows that the Santa Barbara man was driving at a "high rate of speed" while exiting Highway 101 southbound onto Castillo St., according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Police said that the 25-year-old then crashed into a large retaining wall when he was attempting to turn left onto northbound Castillo St.

PC: Santa Barbara Police Department

The driver and the front passenger sustained minor injuries, but the backseat passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to Cottage Hospital where they remain, according to police.

SBPD said officers arrested the 25-year-old and booked him into the county jail for felony DUI causing injury, with a bail set at $100,000.

The department said that this is an active investigation, and no other information is available currently.