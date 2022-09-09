Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation CEO retires leaving an opening in the non-profit world

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will soon have a vacancy as CEO Barbara Robertson retires a three-decade career in non-profit work at the end of the year.

Robertson navigated the foundation through the COVID-19 pandemic in her time as CEO leading the transition to remote work and finding innovative alternatives to hold foundation events.

Scholarship Foundation Board Chair Matt Rowe recognized Robertson for her work during an ever-changing period of time.

“We owe Barbara a tremendous debt of gratitude for her calm, steady leadership during a period of
unprecedented social turmoil and uncertainty these past two-plus years."

In her time as CEO, the organization awarded $22 million in college aid. As she announced her goodbye Robertson knows the scholarship fund has more to offer to the Santa Barbara community.

“I could not be prouder of what my team and I accomplished under some genuinely difficult
circumstances,” Robertson continued, "I expect to see even greater things from this exceptional
organization in the years ahead.”

To learn more about the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, click here.

