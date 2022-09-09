Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County launches four-month campaign for new facility in Goleta

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County announced Friday the launch of a four-month public campaign to support its new facility in Goleta, titled the "Sharehouse."

The organization said it aims to raise $6 million by Dec. 31 in order to fully outfit the new facility to meet its purpose and to ensure that all county residents have access to the healthy food they need.

The "Sharehouse," located at 80 Coromar Drive, will serve as a comprehensive center where the community can "share food, education and hope," according to organizers.

PC: Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Foodbank will open the Sharehouse doors to the community at the Sharehouse Festival on Sept. 17, featuring remarks from Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin and Congressmember Salud Carbajal.

"The finished Sharehouse will enable the Foodbank to meet community need with a fully functioning warehouse and food storage facility, Nutrition Promotion Center, volunteer space and administrative offices," according to the organization.

For more information and ways to donate, visit foodbanksbc.org/building-readiness.

