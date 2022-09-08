Santa Barbara businesses still recovering from heatwave

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Santa Barbara is still recovering from the heatwave, as visitors and residents are choosing to stay inside.

Local businesses are being affected, with fewer people dining outdoors and wanting to walk in the sweltering heat.

The National Weather Service says that the excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 pm this evening.

They recommend to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat related illnesses like heat stroke is a huge likelihood if these precautions are not followed.