Unarmed missile test launch Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG, Calif. – An unarmed Minuteman III ballistic missile test launch is set for Wednesday between noon and 6 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The routine ICBM operational test launch will assess U.S. nuclear readiness and accuracy of its weapon system to ensure confidence in its program, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Planned in advance ICBM has issued all pre-launch notifications to proper parties.

Anyone with questions regarding the launch can contact Space LaunchDelta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or SLD30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

Questions regarding specifics on the ICBM test can contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-

1305.