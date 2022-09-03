Annual Heroes of Hospice Luncheon returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — An event dedicated to help and honor local Santa Barbara community members will return after two years, celebrating its 10th annual luncheon.

The Heroes of Hospice Luncheon will take place at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort's Plaza del Sol on Thursday, September 22nd.

This year's theme of the organization is "What Matters Most?" The theme will delve into how grief or illness can impact life and to consider what is significant to a person's life.

"When grief or illness impact our lives, we are often reminded of what really matters most to us – the people we love, the meaningful actions we take, and the simple pleasures of life...traveling, family, spirituality," said CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara David Selberg.

At the Heroes of Hospice event those being honored will be several workers from Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, a principal from Santa Barbara High School and a Heroes of Hospice staff member.

For more information visit Hospice of Santa Barbara.