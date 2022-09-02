Authorities release name of motorcyclist who died in accident on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released the name of the motorcyclist who died after colliding with another car on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

Joshua Latham, 31 of Ojai, was driving northbound on Highway 101 near Salinas Street when he collided with another vehicle after driving at a "high rate of speed" and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Latham was ejected from his bike and landed on the roadway, where he was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.