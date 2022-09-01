Statewide urgent Flex Alert to conserve electricity during the heatwave extended to Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The urgent flex alert issued yesterday to California residents to conserve electricity between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. was extended to Thursday by the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

The ISO flex alert asks residents to reduce and conserve their electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday to reduce the risk of power outages ahead of Labor Day weekend.

California ISO provided the following tips to help with the conservation effort:

Flex Alert Conservation Actions

Before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including:

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Charge electric vehicles

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Residents should be warned to be on the lookout for additional flex alerts through the upcoming holiday weekend as temperatures hit triple-digits.