Statewide urgent Flex Alert to conserve electricity during the heatwave extended to Thursday
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The urgent flex alert issued yesterday to California residents to conserve electricity between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. was extended to Thursday by the California Independent System Operator (ISO).
The ISO flex alert asks residents to reduce and conserve their electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday to reduce the risk of power outages ahead of Labor Day weekend.
California ISO provided the following tips to help with the conservation effort:
Flex Alert Conservation Actions
Before 4 p.m.:
- Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees
- Use major appliances, including:
- Washer and dryer
- Dishwasher
- Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
- Charge electric vehicles
- Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
- Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
- Avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
Residents should be warned to be on the lookout for additional flex alerts through the upcoming holiday weekend as temperatures hit triple-digits.