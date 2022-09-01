Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 12:16 pm

Statewide urgent Flex Alert to conserve electricity during the heatwave extended to Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The urgent flex alert issued yesterday to California residents to conserve electricity between 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. was extended to Thursday by the California Independent System Operator (ISO).

The ISO flex alert asks residents to reduce and conserve their electricity use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday to reduce the risk of power outages ahead of Labor Day weekend.

California ISO provided the following tips to help with the conservation effort:

Flex Alert Conservation Actions

Before 4 p.m.:

  • Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees
  • Use major appliances, including:
  • Washer and dryer
  • Dishwasher
  • Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals
  • Charge electric vehicles
  • Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles
  • Turn off all unnecessary lights

Residents should be warned to be on the lookout for additional flex alerts through the upcoming holiday weekend as temperatures hit triple-digits.

Drew Ascione

