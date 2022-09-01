Santa Barbara Public Library partners with Women’s Economic Ventures to provide business classes for childcare providers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Childcare providers now have the ability to take business classes for free, thanks to a partnership between the Santa Barbara Public Library and Women’s Economic Ventures.

This is part of a grant funded early literacy program that focuses on providing support to caregivers.

There will be a curriculum for a series of classes in both English and Spanish to help caregivers who are interested in starting their own childcare business.

The class is called “Managing Your Own Childcare Business” and will be held virtually on Mondays this month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The first class is scheduled for September 12th.

The series offers a five-week, free virtual learning opportunity for caregivers on topics related to starting a childcare business, including licensing, resources, marketing strategies, business administration, budgeting, pricing, and creating a business plan.