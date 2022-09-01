Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the identity of the young boy who died after being hit by a car in Goleta on Tuesday.

Munir Delgado, one, died after he was hit by a car on the 67 block of Nectarine Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving crews found Delgado suffering from traumatic injuries and immediately transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The crash is being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Major Incident Response Team.