Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:43 pm

Authorities release name of child who died in car accident in Goleta on Tuesday

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released the identity of the young boy who died after being hit by a car in Goleta on Tuesday.

Munir Delgado, one, died after he was hit by a car on the 67 block of Nectarine Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving crews found Delgado suffering from traumatic injuries and immediately transported him to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The crash is being investigated by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Major Incident Response Team.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content