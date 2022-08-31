Firefighters increase staffing as temperature rises

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-With temperatures forecasted to soar this holiday weekend along the South Coast and Tri-county region first responders are getting prepared.

Captain Scott Safechuck said they will be increasing staffing county wide to handle calls when temperatures are in the 80-90s.

The public information officer said Sundowner winds could also pose problems.

Gaviota, Goleta and Santa Barbara will have strike teams, additional crew members and water tenders ready-to-go.

Safechuck said everyone should be in a "Ready State."

He also said people should avoid exercise, including hiking during the hottest times of day.

Those out and about should stay hydrated and carry water.

Safechuck has experience heat exhaustion.

"I have experienced heat exhaustion close to heat stroke and those signs are very evident. You start feeling light-headed, dizzy and your body stops sweating," said Safechuck, " and that is when you know that you are more at a critical stage and when I was experiencing that I started drinking water immediately and I felt myself start to sweat again."

Firefighters recommend signing up alerts at ReadySBC.org and get more information to stay safe at http://SBCFIRE.COM/READY-SET-GO/

Your NewsChannel will have more on preparing for the holiday heat wave tonight on the news.