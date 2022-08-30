Santa Barbara County issues health alert ahead of excessive heat warning

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health alert in response to the National Weather Service's excessive heat warning for the county beginning Wednesday.

The excessive heat warning is in place in Santa Barbara County from 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

The Public Health Department urges residents to take safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The department offered the following tips: