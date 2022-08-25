Vot-ER bridges the gap between healthcare and civic responsiblity in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- One program in Santa Barbara is integrating voter registration into the health care delivery system.

It’s called Vot-ER, and it’s founded on the belief that full voter participation can lead to positive health outcomes.

Healthcare providers now have the ability to register patients to vote.

Dr. Alister Martin believed there was a need for this initiative when he saw that he couldn’t help people through his medical services alone. Health starts at the systemic level when we address homelessness, hunger, illiteracy, joblessness, and violence.

Now, Dr. Sharma has brought this East Coast program to Santa Barbara.

Helping patients vote is the first step to having them voice their opinions on what the government can do to address their needs.