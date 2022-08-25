Sheriff’s detectives investigate Carpinteria robbery and kidnapping

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that happened on Tuesday in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two people approached the victim and engaged in a conversation outside of a business on the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

The two people then showed the victim their weapons and forced them into their car, drove to a bank, and forced the victim to withdraw cash, according to Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the two people then fled in their car, leaving the victim at the bank.

The victim reached out to law enforcement on Wednesday morning, around 8:48 a.m., to report the robbery and kidnapping that had happened the day before, according to detectives.

Zick said that this investigation remains active and ongoing, so this preliminary report does not yet include descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle as detectives work to verify that information.

The sheriff’s office said it intends on keeping the public informed of developments in this case to an extent that will not compromise the ongoing investigation.