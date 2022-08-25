Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 5:32 pm

Sheriff’s detectives investigate Carpinteria robbery and kidnapping

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Detectives are investigating a reported robbery and kidnapping that happened on Tuesday in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said that around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, two people approached the victim and engaged in a conversation outside of a business on the 4900 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

The two people then showed the victim their weapons and forced them into their car, drove to a bank, and forced the victim to withdraw cash, according to Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the two people then fled in their car, leaving the victim at the bank.

The victim reached out to law enforcement on Wednesday morning, around 8:48 a.m., to report the robbery and kidnapping that had happened the day before, according to detectives.

Zick said that this investigation remains active and ongoing, so this preliminary report does not yet include descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle as detectives work to verify that information.

The sheriff’s office said it intends on keeping the public informed of developments in this case to an extent that will not compromise the ongoing investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Carpinteria
KEYT
kidnapping
robbery
santa barbara county
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content