Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 11:56 am

BMW rolls over hitting fire hydrant and fence, 4 injured, 2 with critical injuries

BMW flipped upside down
Courtesy: SB County Fire
BMW flipped upside down

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A BMW sedan rolled over hitting a fire hydrant and a fence on Las Palmas Drive and Paloma Drive near Hope Ranch early Sunday morning.

When Santa Barbara County Fire arrived to the scene they found the BMW flipped upside down with four people still inside the vehicle.

SBCF successfully extricated two males and two females from the car.

They were all taken to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Of the four, two sustained critical injuries, one had moderate injuries and one sustained minor injuries.

More information to come.

Bryan Hernandez

