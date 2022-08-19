Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office provides attacker training to community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Training Bureau is partnering with local businesses and schools to provide active attacker training to staff.

"As a result of increased public awareness, many citizens have asked what individuals can do protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during an active attacker event," said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Training Bureau is normally tasked with providing internal training but has pivoted its focus to meet the community's requests, Zick said.

Over the past few months, Sheriff's Office staff have provided 90-minute training presentations based on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) to staff at local schools, childcare centers, and businesses.

Most recently, staff visited the Teledyne FLIR campus in Goleta to present the training to employees there. After the training, FLIR gifted the Sheriff's Office two Scout III thermal monocular cameras, which patrol deputies will use to help with searches for missing persons and wanted suspects, Zick said.

To watch a training video from ALERRT that highlights an easy-to-remember method for people to follow during active attacker events, click here.

For more information about the Sheriff's Training Bureau, click here.